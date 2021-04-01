On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arkansas, Ohio State headline 2022 Maui Invitational field

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 11:15 am
< a min read
      

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The 2022 Maui Invitational will be headlined by Arkansas, Ohio State and San Diego State.

The field, announced Thursday, also will include Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Creighton, and Cincinnati for the November tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The tournament was moved to Asheville, North Carolina last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and returns to Hawaii this year.

Arkansas has been revitalized under coach Eric Musselman, reaching the Elite Eight in his second season. Arizona is a two-time Maui Invitational champion, taking the trophy in 2000 and 2014.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 this season, will be making its inaugural Maui appearance, as will Texas Tech.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law