Arrieta scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.92 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division play in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last year and hit 59 total home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

