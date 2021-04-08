On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arsenal rues late equalizer; United wins in Europa League

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 5:04 pm
BERLIN (AP) — Arsenal conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 with Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, while Manchester United won 2-0 in Granada.

Bruno Fernandes’ last-minute penalty put United in a commanding position to reach the semifinals after Marcus Rashford had given the visitors the lead in Spain.

Arsenal paid the price for a lack of concentration after failing to defend Nicolas Pépé’s 86th-minute opener.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a fine save to deny Lukáš Provod in injury time, but couldn’t stop Tomáš Holeš from grabbing Prague’s equalizer from the resultant corner.

Roma also came from behind to win 2-1 at Ajax, and Villarreal won 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

