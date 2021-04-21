A’s extend winning streak to 11, helped by 2 errors in 10th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat the Twins 13-12 Wednesday when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano’s grounder for Minnesota’s second error of the 10th inning.

Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer against Lou Trivino for a 12-10 lead in the 10th.

Alex Colomé (1-2) got the first two outs in the bottom half with the automatic runner on second, then walked Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus, loading the bases.

Mark Canha hit what should have been a game-ending grounder to second baseman Travis Blankehorn, who entered as a pinch runner for Josh Donaldson in the 10th, but Blankenhorn allowed the ball to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error.

Laureano hit a one-hopper to Arraez for what again should have been the final out. Arraez, who had moved to third from second base to third for the 10th, sailed his throw over first baseman Willians Astudillo as the tying and winning runs scored.

Oakland started the season 0-6, split its next two games, then went on the 11-game winning streak, the longest in the major leagues since the A’s won 11 in a row from May May 16-27, 2019.

Deolis Guerra (1-0) got the final out of the 10th.

Minnesota was swept in the three-game series, the first time the Twins were swept this season.

Donaldson had four hits, including a home run, and hit hitting .556 (10 for 28) since coming off the injured list. He’s reached in 18 of his last 31 plate appearances against his former club.

Matt Chapman tied the score 10-10 with a sacrifice fly in the ninth off Colome, who blew a save for the third time.

Matt Olson homered twice and had three RBIs for the A’s, who allowed more runs than they had in seven previous games combined. Jed Lowrie doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Kenta Maeda gave up a career-high-tying seven runs and eight hits in three innings.

A’s starter Frankie Montas allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: INF Miguel Sanó has a strained hamstring. “When he mentions that he’s unsure if he can go, and having trouble moving, I get a little concerned that it’s more than just a very minor strain,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. Sanó is to be evaluated before Friday’s game at home against the Pirates.

A’s: RHP Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) threw off a mound in Oakland on Tuesday and is on schedule to make his first start of the season in four or five days. “He feels good and has four more days to rest,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll see where we go with what we do. I haven’t got the point of sitting down with the front office to see what we do.”

UP NEXT

Twins’ LHP J.A. Happ will be making his first start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in four years on Friday..

A’s LHP Cole Irvin will be making his seventh career start and his first against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

