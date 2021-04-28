Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Astros take on the Mariners following Javier’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (13-11, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-11, third in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -215, Mariners +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Cristian Javier. Javier pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Astros are 12-6 against opponents from the AL West. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .322 is sixth in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .455.

The Mariners are 2-3 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Astros won the last meeting 2-0. Cristian Javier earned his third victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Houston. Marco Gonzales registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 13 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .173 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony