Athletes Unlimited softball to hold first draft on May 10

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 12:12 pm
Athletes Unlimited will conduct its first college softball draft on May 10.

The league will invite 12 seniors with exhausted NCAA eligibility to join the league for its second season in a show that will be streamed on Facebook. Games will be played at Parkway Bank Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 27.

Sixty players will compete for the league’s individual championship. Cat Osterman will defend her title before retiring.

The league already has signed 27 new players and has 37 overall. The newest signees are Sydney Romero, Amanda Lorenz, Taran Alvelo, Netherlands national team member Britt Vonk, and Italy team member Greta Cecchetti.

Athletes Unlimited will also host open tryouts June 25-26.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

