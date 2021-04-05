Trending:
Athletics look to end 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-4)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Athletics went 22-10 on their home field in 2020. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.23 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Dodgers finished 22-8 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.06.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Ramon Laureano: (hand), Chad Pinder: (undisclosed), Sean Murphy: (wrist).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

