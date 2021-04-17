Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0

|Atlanta
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Rocco Rios Novo; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Adam Garner, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
___
Lineups
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman (Jurgen Damm, 83rd), Marcelino Moreno (Franco Ibarra, 75th), Santiago Sosa; Brooks Lennon, Lisandro Lopez (Josef Martinez, 75th), Jake Mulraney (Machop Malual Chol, 66th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Nani (Benji Michel, 71st); Tesho Akindele (Andres Perea, 46th), Chris Mueller (Matheus Aias, 90th+1), Alexandre Pato (Silvester Van der Water, 80th).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments