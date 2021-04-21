On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 10:09 pm
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 31 1 5 1
Adrianza rf 2 0 0 1 LeMahieu 2b-3b 5 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 2 0 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 2 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 5 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 1 0 0 0
Sandoval dh 4 1 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 2 3 2 1 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 1 1
Atlanta 000 020 101 4
New York 000 000 001 1

E_LeMahieu (2). DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 9. HR_Riley (1). SF_Adrianza (3). S_Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson W,1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 4 4
Minter H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1
New York
Kluber L,0-2 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 2
Nelson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Cessa 2 1 1 0 1 1
Kriske 1 1 1 1 2 1

WP_Kluber.

Umpires_First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:16. A_9,634 (47,309).

