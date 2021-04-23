Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 3 3 7 P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Mathisen 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .217 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .341 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .159 c-Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .073 Weaver p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 4 10 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .394 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Ozuna lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200 Albies 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .177 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .183 Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Riley 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .255 A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .077 Ynoa p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .286 a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 000 020 110_4 5 0 Atlanta 020 110 10x_5 7 0

a-lined out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-struck out for Bukauskas in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rojas (1), P.Smith (5), Albies (5), Ynoa (1), Heredia (2). 3B_Swanson (1). HR_C.Kelly (5), off Ynoa; Riley (2), off Weaver; Albies (3), off López. RBIs_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rojas (3), Riley 2 (4), Ynoa (1), Swanson (5), Albies (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (An.Young); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Acuña Jr., Heredia). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Albies.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 1-2 5 6 4 4 4 5 94 4.57 Bukauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 López 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.00 Al.Young 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.52

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, W, 1-1 6 2 2 2 1 5 82 3.68 L.Jackson, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 20 1.29 Matzek, H, 4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 21 3.00 W.Smith, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bukauskas 1-0, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off Weaver (A.Jackson). WP_Matzek.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:47. A_19,258 (41,084).

