Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|3
|3
|7
|
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mathisen 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.148
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|c-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.073
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.394
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.177
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.183
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.255
|A.Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.077
|Ynoa p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|000
|020
|110_4
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|110
|10x_5
|7
|0
a-lined out for Ynoa in the 6th. b-struck out for Bukauskas in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rojas in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rojas (1), P.Smith (5), Albies (5), Ynoa (1), Heredia (2). 3B_Swanson (1). HR_C.Kelly (5), off Ynoa; Riley (2), off Weaver; Albies (3), off López. RBIs_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rojas (3), Riley 2 (4), Ynoa (1), Swanson (5), Albies (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (An.Young); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Acuña Jr., Heredia). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Albies.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 1-2
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|5
|94
|4.57
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|López
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.00
|Al.Young
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.52
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, W, 1-1
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|82
|3.68
|L.Jackson, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|1.29
|Matzek, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|W.Smith, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bukauskas 1-0, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off Weaver (A.Jackson). WP_Matzek.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:47. A_19,258 (41,084).
