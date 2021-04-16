Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|8
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.429
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|2-Sandoval pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.196
|Adrianza 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Heredia pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wright p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Riley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|6
|12
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.158
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Báez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.120
|Davies p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Duffy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bote ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.107
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steele p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Atlanta
|001
|300
|100_5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|010
|000_2
|6
|0
a-hit by pitch for Davies in the 4th. b-struck out for Dayton in the 6th. c-walked for Strop in the 6th. d-walked for Newcomb in the 7th. e-struck out for Steele in the 9th.
1-ran for Inciarte in the 4th. 2-ran for Albies in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 11, Chicago 12. 2B_Wright (1), Albies (4). HR_Contreras (3), off Wright. RBIs_d’Arnaud (6), Acuña Jr. 2 (16), Ozuna (5), Adrianza (4), Sogard (2), Contreras (6). SB_Báez (4). CS_Swanson (1), Bote (1). SF_Adrianza, Sogard. S_Davies.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (d’Arnaud 3, Albies, Acuña Jr.); Chicago 6 (Pederson 2, Contreras, Happ). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Rizzo. GIDP_Adrianza, Bryant.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Contreras, Bryant, Contreras; Bryant, Sogard, Rizzo).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|78
|4.15
|Dayton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.36
|Newcomb, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|1.69
|Tomlin, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.86
|Minter, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.43
|Smith, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|34
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 1-2
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|1
|90
|10.32
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1.93
|Strop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|2.57
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
|Steele
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 1-0, Minter 1-0. HBP_Wright 4 (Contreras,Báez,Báez,Duffy), Steele (Albies). WP_Maples.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_4:02. A_10,343 (41,649).
