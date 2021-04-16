Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 8 7 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .429 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .200 Ozuna lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .204 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .222 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .157 2-Sandoval pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 3 0 .196 Adrianza 3b-2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .231 Inciarte cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .294 1-Heredia pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Wright p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Riley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 6 2 6 12 Happ cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .158 Contreras c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .182 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Pederson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .119 Báez ss 2 1 0 0 0 1 .191 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .120 Davies p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Duffy ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bote ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .107 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steele p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Atlanta 001 300 100_5 9 0 Chicago 010 010 000_2 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Davies in the 4th. b-struck out for Dayton in the 6th. c-walked for Strop in the 6th. d-walked for Newcomb in the 7th. e-struck out for Steele in the 9th.

1-ran for Inciarte in the 4th. 2-ran for Albies in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 11, Chicago 12. 2B_Wright (1), Albies (4). HR_Contreras (3), off Wright. RBIs_d’Arnaud (6), Acuña Jr. 2 (16), Ozuna (5), Adrianza (4), Sogard (2), Contreras (6). SB_Báez (4). CS_Swanson (1), Bote (1). SF_Adrianza, Sogard. S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (d’Arnaud 3, Albies, Acuña Jr.); Chicago 6 (Pederson 2, Contreras, Happ). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Rizzo. GIDP_Adrianza, Bryant.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Contreras, Bryant, Contreras; Bryant, Sogard, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 5 78 4.15 Dayton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.36 Newcomb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 29 1.69 Tomlin, W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 19 3.86 Minter, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.43 Smith, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 3 3 34 3.86

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 1-2 4 7 4 4 3 1 90 10.32 Adam 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 1.93 Strop 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00 Maples 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 2.57 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.84 Steele 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 1-0, Minter 1-0. HBP_Wright 4 (Contreras,Báez,Báez,Duffy), Steele (Albies). WP_Maples.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_4:02. A_10,343 (41,649).

