Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|6
|7
|6
|9
|
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.230
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.289
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Bote 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davies p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Wolters ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duffy 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|7
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.361
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.208
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.169
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.209
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Morton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|004
|010
|200_7
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|401
|030
|00x_8
|10
|1
a-walked for Maples in the 5th. b-struck out for Jones in the 7th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 8th.
E_Swanson (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Hoerner (4), Ozuna (1), Heredia 2 (4). HR_Bryant (6), off Morton; Contreras (7), off Matzek; Swanson (2), off Davies; Freeman (6), off Workman. RBIs_Bryant 4 (16), Rizzo (8), Contreras 2 (15), Albies (10), d’Arnaud 2 (11), Heredia (7), Swanson (6), Freeman 3 (13). SB_Albies (1), Duffy (1). SF_Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Bote, Hoerner); Atlanta 6 (Morton 2, Swanson, Heredia). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hoerner, Freeman.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|85
|9.47
|Maples
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.93
|Workman, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|6.14
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.50
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.08
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|6
|89
|4.76
|Matzek, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|22
|4.50
|Jones, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.16
|Minter, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.35
|Smith, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Maples 2-0, Matzek 1-0, Jones 1-0. HBP_Davies (Acuña Jr.), Jones (Happ). PB_Contreras (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:29. A_17,956 (41,084).
Comments