Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 6 7 6 9 Hoerner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .429 Contreras c 5 2 1 2 0 2 .239 Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .230 Bryant lf 4 1 1 4 1 0 .289 Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Bote 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .189 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davies p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Wolters ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duffy 3b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .269

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 10 8 7 8 Acuña Jr. rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .361 Freeman 1b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .208 Ozuna lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .185 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .169 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 2 1 0 .209 Swanson ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .188 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Heredia cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .276 Morton p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago 004 010 200_7 6 0 Atlanta 401 030 00x_8 10 1

a-walked for Maples in the 5th. b-struck out for Jones in the 7th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 8th.

E_Swanson (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Hoerner (4), Ozuna (1), Heredia 2 (4). HR_Bryant (6), off Morton; Contreras (7), off Matzek; Swanson (2), off Davies; Freeman (6), off Workman. RBIs_Bryant 4 (16), Rizzo (8), Contreras 2 (15), Albies (10), d’Arnaud 2 (11), Heredia (7), Swanson (6), Freeman 3 (13). SB_Albies (1), Duffy (1). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Bote, Hoerner); Atlanta 6 (Morton 2, Swanson, Heredia). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hoerner, Freeman.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 4 85 9.47 Maples 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.93 Workman, L, 0-2 1 2 3 3 1 1 27 6.14 Megill 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.50 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.08

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 2-1 5 1-3 4 5 5 3 6 89 4.76 Matzek, H, 5 1 1 2 2 2 2 22 4.50 Jones, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.16 Minter, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.35 Smith, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Maples 2-0, Matzek 1-0, Jones 1-0. HBP_Davies (Acuña Jr.), Jones (Happ). PB_Contreras (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:29. A_17,956 (41,084).

