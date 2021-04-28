Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta hosts Chicago, looks to build on Anderson’s solid outing

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (10-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-12, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (1-1, 3.68 ERA, .86 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -128, Cubs +110; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Ian Anderson. Anderson pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Braves are 6-6 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 31 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with eight, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

The Cubs are 2-6 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .206 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .289.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Ian Anderson earned his second victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Trevor Williams registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 27 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .618.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Javier Baez: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony