ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 6:16 am
Wednesday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 4-6, 2-0, ret.

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (4), New Zealand, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Guido Pella and Federico Coria, Argentina, walkover.

