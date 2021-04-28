ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Wednesday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
John Millman (8), Australia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 4-6, 2-0, ret.
Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-2.
Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.
Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (4), New Zealand, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Guido Pella and Federico Coria, Argentina, walkover.
