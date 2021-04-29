ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Thursday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Thursday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Filip Krajinovic (4), Serbia, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, walkover.
Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.
Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.
Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Luke Saville and John Peers (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
