Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 7:50 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Thursday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Filip Krajinovic (4), Serbia, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, walkover.

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Luke Saville and John Peers (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress