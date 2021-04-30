ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Friday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, walkover.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 13-11.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments