On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 7:36 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, walkover.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 13-11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress