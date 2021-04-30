ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Friday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, walkover.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Dustin Brown and Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 13-11.

