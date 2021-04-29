Trending:
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 8:04 am
Thursday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin (2), Chile, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

