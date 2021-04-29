ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Thursday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Cristian Garin (2), Chile, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-6.
