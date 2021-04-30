ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Friday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Cristian Garin (2), Chile, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (7), 0-0, ret.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments