ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 8:12 am
Friday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Cristian Garin (2), Chile, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (7), 0-0, ret.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (2), Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.

