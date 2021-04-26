On Air: For Your Benefit
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 8:58 am
Monday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Monday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

