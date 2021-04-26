ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Monday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Monday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments