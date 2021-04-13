ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Tuesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Lucas Pouille, France, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-1.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments