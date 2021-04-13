On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 6:35 am
Tuesday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-1.

