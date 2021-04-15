On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 6:56 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Cristian Garin (16), Chile, 6-3, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Sports News

Comments

