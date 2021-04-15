ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Thursday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Cristian Garin (16), Chile, 6-3, 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
