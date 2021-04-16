On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 6:10 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Friday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 0-0, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-1.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, 6-3, 6-1.

