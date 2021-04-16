ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Friday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Friday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 0-0, ret.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-1.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, 6-3, 6-1.
Comments