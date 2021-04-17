On Air: Federal News Network program
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 7:17 am
Saturday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

