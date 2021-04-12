ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Monday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
John Millman, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-3.
