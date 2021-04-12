On Air: Business of Government Hour
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 11:15 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

John Millman, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-3.

