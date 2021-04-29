Trending:
Austin FC visits Minnesota United FC after Dominguez’s 2-goals game

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
Austin FC (1-1-0) vs. Minnesota United FC (0-2-0)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cecilio Dominguez leads Austin FC into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after notching two goals against Colorado.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

Austin FC takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Austin FC has scored three goals while allowing three through its first two games of MLS play.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Ramon Abila (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

