AUTO RACING: Kansas and Texas highlight NASCAR, Indy slate

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Buschy McBusch Race 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won in July after starting 10th.

Last race: Brad Keselowski took his only lead on the final lap in overtime to win at Talladega.

Fast facts: Keselowski became the ninth different winner in 10 races this season, joining Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. … Hamlin remained the points leader by 87 over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Logano is 93 points back, William Byron is 95 back and Blaney is 100 behind. … Hamlin failed to finish in the top five for just the second time this season. He and Byron share the series lead with eight top 10 finishes.

Next race: May 9, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Jeb Burton moved to the lead after a seven-car pileup and earned his first career victory at Talladega.

Next race: May 8, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Wise Power 200

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won in July after starting sixth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek held off team owner Kyle Busch for the second time in four races to win at Richmond.

Fast facts: Busch’s team has won four consecutive series races with Busch (Atlanta) and Martin Truex Jr. (Bristol) also making it to victory lane. … Nemechek leads Ben Rhodes, the series’ other two-time winner, by 20 points in the standings with defending series champion Sheldon Creed 54 behind, Hill 74 behind and three-time series champion Matt Crafton 80 back. … Nemechek has led a series-best 257 laps. Seventh-place Grant Enfinger is next with 86. … Creed and Crafton are the only drivers to have finished on the lead lap in all six races.

Next race: May 7, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Portuguese Grand Prix

Site: Portimao, Portugal.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Algarve International Circuit

Race distance: 66 laps, 190.7 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton celebrated the race’s return to the schedule by claiming his 92nd career victory to break Michael Schumacher’s career record.

Last race: Max Verstappen outran Hamilton to win the Italian Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Hamilton leads Verstappen by one point in the series standings after two races. … Verstappen has won two of the last three races dating to last season’s finale. He’s the first driver other than Hamilton to win twice in three races since Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valterri Bottas, won the 17th and 19th races of the 2019 season. … Mercedes drivers have won 19 of the last 25 races.

Next race: May 9, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Genesys 300 and Xpel 375

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30; qualifying, 4 p.m.; and race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, qualifying 4 p.m., and race, 5:10 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 212 laps, 300 miles; 248 laps, 375 miles.

Last year: Scott Dixon won last year’s season opener, which was moved to Texas.

Last race: Colton Herta started from the pole and led 97 of the 100 laps to win on the street course in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Fast facts: Herta’s victory was his fourth in 34 career starts and tied his father, Bryan, who won four races in 12 years. … Herta’s race strategist was his father. … Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson finished 22nd out of 24 cars in his second IndyCar race. He brought out two cautions. … The weekend will also include a pit stop challenge on Friday in downtown Forth Worth with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou competing.

Next race: May 15, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car in the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

Next event: May 2, Commerce, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 29, Jacksonville, Illinois, and April 30-May 1, Odessa, Missouri.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

