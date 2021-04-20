Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Avs star Mikko Rantanen added to NHL’s COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star right winger Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absence list Tuesday.

Rantanen joins goaltender Phillipp Grubauer and winger Joonas Donskoi on the list.

The Avs have been shut down since Donskoi went on the list last week and are tentatively scheduled to return to action Thursday night at St. Louis.

Rantanen has played in all 43 games for Colorado and his 26 goals are second in the league to Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Rookie defenseman Bo Byram came off the COVID-19 list Monday. Grubauer is expected to complete his 10-day quarantine Saturday and Donskoi is expected to be back Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive