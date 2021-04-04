Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 11 17 10 8 15 Mullins cf 5 3 5 0 1 0 .692 Mancini 1b 6 2 2 2 0 2 .250 Santander rf 5 1 3 2 1 1 .385 Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 1 2 3 .167 Ruiz 2b 6 1 2 0 0 3 .167 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .250 Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 2 1 .167 Hays lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .200 1-Valaika pr-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .200

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8 Hernández cf 2 1 0 1 1 0 .100 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cordero lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vázquez c 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Baltimore 307 000 001_11 17 0 Boston 001 101 000_3 6 0

1-ran for Hays in the 3rd.

LOB_Baltimore 14, Boston 5. 2B_Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vázquez (1), Martinez (3). HR_Martinez (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Santander 2 (4), Franco 2 (4), Galvis (1), Hays 2 (2), Mancini 2 (3), Mountcastle (3), Hernández (1), Martinez 2 (3). SF_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Galvis 2, Santander, Franco 2, Mancini, Ruiz); Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Dalbec). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 24; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Bogaerts.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 1-0 6 4 3 3 1 5 73 4.50 Sulser 2 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00 Wells 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 0-1 2 7 6 6 2 2 61 27.00 Taylor 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 28 45.00 Whitlock 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 59 0.00 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00 Ottavino 1 2 1 1 2 2 28 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-3, Whitlock 2-0. WP_Whitlock(2). PB_Vázquez (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:28. A_4,458 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.