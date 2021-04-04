Baltimore 11, Boston 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|11
|17
|10
|8
|15
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.692
|Mancini 1b
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.385
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|.167
|Ruiz 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.250
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.167
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Valaika pr-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Sisco c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.100
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cordero lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Baltimore
|307
|000
|001_11
|17
|0
|Boston
|001
|101
|000_3
|6
|0
1-ran for Hays in the 3rd.
LOB_Baltimore 14, Boston 5. 2B_Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vázquez (1), Martinez (3). HR_Martinez (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Santander 2 (4), Franco 2 (4), Galvis (1), Hays 2 (2), Mancini 2 (3), Mountcastle (3), Hernández (1), Martinez 2 (3). SF_Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Galvis 2, Santander, Franco 2, Mancini, Ruiz); Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Dalbec). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 24; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Bogaerts.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|73
|4.50
|Sulser
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|0.00
|Wells
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 0-1
|2
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|61
|27.00
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|28
|45.00
|Whitlock
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|59
|0.00
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
|Ottavino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-3, Whitlock 2-0. WP_Whitlock(2). PB_Vázquez (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:28. A_4,458 (37,755).
