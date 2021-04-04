Trending:
Baltimore 11, Boston 3

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 4:53 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 11 17 10 8 15
Mullins cf 5 3 5 0 1 0 .692
Mancini 1b 6 2 2 2 0 2 .250
Santander rf 5 1 3 2 1 1 .385
Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 1 2 3 .167
Ruiz 2b 6 1 2 0 0 3 .167
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .250
Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 2 1 .167
Hays lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .200
1-Valaika pr-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .200
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8
Hernández cf 2 1 0 1 1 0 .100
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cordero lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vázquez c 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Baltimore 307 000 001_11 17 0
Boston 001 101 000_3 6 0

1-ran for Hays in the 3rd.

LOB_Baltimore 14, Boston 5. 2B_Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vázquez (1), Martinez (3). HR_Martinez (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Santander 2 (4), Franco 2 (4), Galvis (1), Hays 2 (2), Mancini 2 (3), Mountcastle (3), Hernández (1), Martinez 2 (3). SF_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Galvis 2, Santander, Franco 2, Mancini, Ruiz); Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Dalbec). RISP_Baltimore 8 for 24; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Bogaerts.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 1-0 6 4 3 3 1 5 73 4.50
Sulser 2 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00
Wells 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 0-1 2 7 6 6 2 2 61 27.00
Taylor 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 28 45.00
Whitlock 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 59 0.00
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00
Ottavino 1 2 1 1 2 2 28 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 3-3, Whitlock 2-0. WP_Whitlock(2). PB_Vázquez (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:28. A_4,458 (37,755).

