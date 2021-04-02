Baltimore 3, Boston 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruiz 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Urías 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|010_3
|9
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
E_Franco (1), Hernández (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Galvis (1), Martinez (1). RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Galvis, Hays, Ruiz, Severino); Boston 2 (Dalbec, Bogaerts). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 0 for 2.
GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Hernández, Dalbec; Hernández, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 1-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|97
|0.00
|Scott, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|0.00
|C.Valdez, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|1.69
|Andriese
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.00
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|27.00
|Brice
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-1, Brice 1-0. PB_Severino (1).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_4,452 (37,755).
