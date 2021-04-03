On Air: Federal News Network program
Baltimore 4, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 11
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .167
Santander rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Ruiz 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Franco 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .250
Urías 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Severino c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .500
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 8
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .500
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gonzalez 2b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .400
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Plawecki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
a-Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baltimore 000 210 100_4 8 0
Boston 000 110 000_2 7 1

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Devers (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Severino (1), Martinez (2). RBIs_Franco 2 (2), Santander (2), Mancini (1), Gonzalez (1), Martinez (1). SB_Gonzalez (1). SF_Mancini, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle); Boston 6 (Bogaerts 2, Cordero 2, Dalbec, Hernández). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Devers, Dalbec.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 86 3.86
Plutko, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 33 0.00
Tate, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
C.Valdez, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck, L, 0-1 5 6 3 2 1 8 85 3.60
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Hernandez 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 9.00
P.Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. HBP_C.Valdez (Gonzalez). WP_Houck, Hernandez. PB_Plawecki (1).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:51. A_4,571 (37,755).

