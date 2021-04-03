Baltimore 4, Boston 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|11
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Ruiz 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gonzalez 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|100_4
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|000_2
|7
|1
a-lined out for Plawecki in the 9th.
E_Devers (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 8. 2B_Severino (1), Martinez (2). RBIs_Franco 2 (2), Santander (2), Mancini (1), Gonzalez (1), Martinez (1). SB_Gonzalez (1). SF_Mancini, Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle); Boston 6 (Bogaerts 2, Cordero 2, Dalbec, Hernández). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Boston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Devers, Dalbec.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|3.86
|Plutko, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|0.00
|Tate, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|C.Valdez, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|85
|3.60
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Hernandez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
|P.Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-0. HBP_C.Valdez (Gonzalez). WP_Houck, Hernandez. PB_Plawecki (1).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_2:51. A_4,571 (37,755).
