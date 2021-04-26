Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 4 2 7 7 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .192 Judge rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .208 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Frazier lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .143

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 3 3 7 Mullins cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .365 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Hays lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .242 Severino c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .259 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .171 Galvis ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Ruiz 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Urías 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156

New York 000 001 010_2 4 0 Baltimore 110 001 10x_4 8 0

LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins (2), off García; Mullins (3), off Wilson. RBIs_Judge (9), Urshela (10), Mullins 2 (6), Galvis (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Sánchez, Odor); Baltimore 5 (Urías 3, Franco, Hays). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 9.

GIDP_Judge, LeMahieu, Mountcastle.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Urías, Mancini; Urías, Ruiz, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García, L, 0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 65 4.50 Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.61 O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25 Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.00 Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.68

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 3 5 84 4.26 Lakins Sr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Scott, H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 21 3.12 Valdez, S, 5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 3-1. HBP_O’Day (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).

