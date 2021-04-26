Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Frazier lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.365
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Severino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Ruiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Urías 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|New York
|000
|001
|010_2
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|001
|10x_4
|8
|0
LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins (2), off García; Mullins (3), off Wilson. RBIs_Judge (9), Urshela (10), Mullins 2 (6), Galvis (6).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Sánchez, Odor); Baltimore 5 (Urías 3, Franco, Hays). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 9.
GIDP_Judge, LeMahieu, Mountcastle.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Urías, Mancini; Urías, Ruiz, Mancini).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, L, 0-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|65
|4.50
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.61
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.25
|Wilson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.00
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.68
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, W, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|84
|4.26
|Lakins Sr., H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Scott, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|21
|3.12
|Valdez, S, 5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.84
Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 3-1. HBP_O’Day (Hays).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).
