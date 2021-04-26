Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:03 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 4 2 7 7
LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .192
Judge rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .208
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Frazier lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .143
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 3 3 7
Mullins cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .365
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Hays lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .242
Severino c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .259
Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .171
Galvis ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Ruiz 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Urías 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
New York 000 001 010_2 4 0
Baltimore 110 001 10x_4 8 0

LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins (2), off García; Mullins (3), off Wilson. RBIs_Judge (9), Urshela (10), Mullins 2 (6), Galvis (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Sánchez, Odor); Baltimore 5 (Urías 3, Franco, Hays). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 0 for 9.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

GIDP_Judge, LeMahieu, Mountcastle.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu); Baltimore 2 (Franco, Urías, Mancini; Urías, Ruiz, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García, L, 0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 65 4.50
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.61
O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25
Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.00
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.68
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 3 5 84 4.26
Lakins Sr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Scott, H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 21 3.12
Valdez, S, 5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 3-1. HBP_O’Day (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward