Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 31 4 8 3
LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 2 3 2
Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 0 1 1 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 1 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Severino c 3 1 2 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0
Frazier lf 1 1 0 0 Galvis ss 1 0 1 1
Ruiz 2b 2 0 0 0
Urías 2b-ss 3 0 0 0
New York 000 001 010 2
Baltimore 110 001 10x 4

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
García L,0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1
O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 2
Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Harvey W,2-1 6 3 1 1 3 5
Lakins Sr. H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Scott H,5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1
Valdez S,5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_O’Day (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).

