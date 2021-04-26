Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|110
|001
|10x
|—
|4
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins 2 (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García L,0-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey W,2-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Lakins Sr. H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Valdez S,5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_O’Day (Hays).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).
