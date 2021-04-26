Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 31 4 8 3 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 2 3 2 Stanton dh 3 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 1 1 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 1 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Severino c 3 1 2 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 Frazier lf 1 1 0 0 Galvis ss 1 0 1 1 Ruiz 2b 2 0 0 0 Urías 2b-ss 3 0 0 0

New York 000 001 010 — 2 Baltimore 110 001 10x — 4

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Judge (3), Galvis (6), Mountcastle (5), Mullins (9), Franco (6). HR_Mullins 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York García L,0-1 4 3 2 2 3 4 Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 2 Wilson 1 2 1 1 0 0 Green 1 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Harvey W,2-1 6 3 1 1 3 5 Lakins Sr. H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Scott H,5 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 Valdez S,5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_O’Day (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_6,367 (45,971).

