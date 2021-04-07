Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:51 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 4 3 2 17
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .480
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Santander rf 5 2 1 1 0 3 .273
Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
a-Sisco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222
3-Valaika pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 3 13 3 2 10
LeMahieu 2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Hicks cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .100
Stanton dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .238
2-Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0
Frazier rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278
1-Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Higashioka c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .261
Gardner lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400
Baltimore 000 200 000 11_4 4 0
New York 001 000 010 10_3 13 1

a-singled for Urías in the 11th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 3-ran for Sisco in the 11th.

E_Torres (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), off Taillon; Santander (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Mullins (1), Santander (5), Sisco (1), Hicks (3), Urshela (1), Higashioka (1). S_Galvis, Gardner.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (McKenna); New York 5 (Frazier 2, Gardner 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; New York 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Franco, Urshela. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Urías, Mancini; Santander, Severino, Santander).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 4 2-3 7 1 1 2 4 93 0.77
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Scott, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Armstrong, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 27.00
Valdez, W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 1 0 0 3 31 0.00
Fry, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 4 2-3 3 2 2 0 7 74 3.86
Nelson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Green, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 27 0.00
Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 1-0, Valdez 1-0, Nelson 1-0, Cessa 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project