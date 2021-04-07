Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|4
|3
|2
|17
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.480
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Santander rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|a-Sisco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|3-Valaika pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|3
|13
|3
|2
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|2-Wade pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Bruce 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|1-Tauchman pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|11_4
|4
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|010
|10_3
|13
|1
a-singled for Urías in the 11th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 3-ran for Sisco in the 11th.
E_Torres (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), off Taillon; Santander (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Mullins (1), Santander (5), Sisco (1), Hicks (3), Urshela (1), Higashioka (1). S_Galvis, Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (McKenna); New York 5 (Frazier 2, Gardner 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; New York 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Franco, Urshela. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Urías, Mancini; Santander, Severino, Santander).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|0.77
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Scott, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Armstrong, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|27.00
|Valdez, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
|Fry, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|74
|3.86
|Nelson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Green, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 1-0, Valdez 1-0, Nelson 1-0, Cessa 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).
