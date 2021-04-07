Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 4 3 2 17 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .480 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Santander rf 5 2 1 1 0 3 .273 Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167 a-Sisco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222 3-Valaika pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 3 13 3 2 10 LeMahieu 2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Hicks cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .100 Stanton dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .238 2-Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Frazier rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278 1-Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Higashioka c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .261 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400

Baltimore 000 200 000 11_4 4 0 New York 001 000 010 10_3 13 1

a-singled for Urías in the 11th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 3-ran for Sisco in the 11th.

E_Torres (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), off Taillon; Santander (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Mullins (1), Santander (5), Sisco (1), Hicks (3), Urshela (1), Higashioka (1). S_Galvis, Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (McKenna); New York 5 (Frazier 2, Gardner 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; New York 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Franco, Urshela. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Urías, Mancini; Santander, Severino, Santander).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 4 2-3 7 1 1 2 4 93 0.77 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 Scott, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Armstrong, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 27.00 Valdez, W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 1 0 0 3 31 0.00 Fry, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.75

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 4 2-3 3 2 2 0 7 74 3.86 Nelson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00 Green, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 27 0.00 Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 1-0, Valdez 1-0, Nelson 1-0, Cessa 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.