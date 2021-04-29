On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 4:49 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 8 3 7 10
LeMahieu 1b-2b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .272
Stanton dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .250
Torres ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Odor 2b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .184
a-Judge ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Wade 2b-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .139
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .190
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .150
b-Ford ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .158
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 2 8
Mullins cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .340
Hays lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Mancini dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .247
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Urías ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .139
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053
New York 000 020 001 0_3 8 1
Baltimore 100 001 010 1_4 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Odor in the 8th. b-walked for Frazier in the 9th.

E_Torres (3). LOB_New York 12, Baltimore 5. 2B_Torres (5), Hays (2). HR_Mancini (5), off Montgomery. RBIs_Odor 2 (10), Torres (4), Mancini 2 (17), Hays (6), Mullins (7). SF_Mullins. S_Hays, Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Sánchez, Torres, Frazier, Hicks, Urshela, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Severino). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 4.

GIDP_Frazier, Torres, Stewart.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Valaika, Mountcastle; Urías, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 6 2 2 1 1 74 4.39
Green 2 0 0 0 0 4 32 0.59
O’Day 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 3.00
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.00
Loaisiga, L, 2-1 2-3 0 1 0 0 0 4 1.17
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 4 4 2 2 2 3 79 7.48
Plutko 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 38 1.20
Lakins Sr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.96
Valdez, BS, 5-7 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 1.54
Scott, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 10 2.53

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-2, Lakins Sr. 1-0. IBB_off Scott (Sánchez). HBP_López (Odor). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:30. A_7,738 (45,971).

Sports News

