Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|7
|10
|
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.184
|a-Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Wade 2b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|b-Ford ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.340
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.139
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|New York
|000
|020
|001
|0_3
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|010
|1_4
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Odor in the 8th. b-walked for Frazier in the 9th.
E_Torres (3). LOB_New York 12, Baltimore 5. 2B_Torres (5), Hays (2). HR_Mancini (5), off Montgomery. RBIs_Odor 2 (10), Torres (4), Mancini 2 (17), Hays (6), Mullins (7). SF_Mullins. S_Hays, Valaika.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Sánchez, Torres, Frazier, Hicks, Urshela, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Severino). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 4.
GIDP_Frazier, Torres, Stewart.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Valaika, Mountcastle; Urías, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|74
|4.39
|Green
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.59
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.00
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Loaisiga, L, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.17
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|79
|7.48
|Plutko
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|1.20
|Lakins Sr.
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.96
|Valdez, BS, 5-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|1.54
|Scott, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 2-2, Lakins Sr. 1-0. IBB_off Scott (Sánchez). HBP_López (Odor). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:30. A_7,738 (45,971).
