Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 4 3 Totals 43 3 13 3 Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 6 0 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 5 2 1 1 Hicks cf 5 0 1 1 Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 2 0 McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Franco dh 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 5 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 1 0 1 1 Sisco ph 1 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 Valaika pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0

Baltimore 000 200 000 11 — 4 New York 001 000 010 10 — 3

E_Torres (2). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), Santander (1). S_Galvis (1), Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means 4 2-3 7 1 1 2 4 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 Scott H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Armstrong BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Valdez W,1-0 2 1-3 2 1 0 0 3 Fry S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

New York Taillon 4 2-3 3 2 2 0 7 Nelson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 Green L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.