Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|43
|3
|13
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Valaika pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|11
|—
|4
|New York
|001
|000
|010
|10
|—
|3
E_Torres (2). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), Santander (1). S_Galvis (1), Gardner (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Armstrong BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Fry S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Nelson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Green L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).
