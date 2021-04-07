Trending:
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 4 3 Totals 43 3 13 3
Mullins cf 4 1 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 6 0 2 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Santander rf 5 2 1 1 Hicks cf 5 0 1 1
Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 2 0
McKenna lf 1 0 0 0 Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 5 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 2 0
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0
Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 1 0 1 1
Sisco ph 1 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1
Valaika pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0
Baltimore 000 200 000 11 4
New York 001 000 010 10 3

E_Torres (2). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 12. 2B_Sánchez (1), Urshela (1). HR_Mullins (1), Santander (1). S_Galvis (1), Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 4 2-3 7 1 1 2 4
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0
Scott H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Armstrong BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Valdez W,1-0 2 1-3 2 1 0 0 3
Fry S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Taillon 4 2-3 3 2 2 0 7
Nelson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3
Green L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 0 1 1
Cessa 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:54. A_10,254 (47,309).

