Baltimore 5, Texas 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|11
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.396
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.151
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.158
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Galvis ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|1
|15
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|García lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Dahl dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Tejeda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Baltimore
|001
|130
|000_5
|7
|1
|Texas
|000
|020
|000_2
|4
|0
E_Franco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Franco (4), Mullins (7), Galvis (2). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Ruiz (2), off Foltynewicz; Stewart (1), off Foltynewicz; Dahl (1), off López; Solak (3), off López. RBIs_Mullins (3), Ruiz (3), Santander (8), Stewart 2 (3), Dahl (4), Solak (8). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Severino, Mancini); Texas 2 (Tejeda, Trevino). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Texas 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Santander, Dahl.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 1-2
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|75
|8.56
|Fry, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.59
|Tate, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.91
|Plutko, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.93
|Valdez, S, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.23
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-3
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|82
|5.62
|Allard
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|45
|1.80
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
HBP_Tate (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:32. A_22,173 (40,300).
