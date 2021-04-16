On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Baltimore 5, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 1 11
Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .396
Santander rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .196
Stewart lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .151
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Ruiz 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .158
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Galvis ss 3 2 2 0 0 1 .200
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 2 1 15
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
García lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Dahl dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .213
Solak 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .350
Tejeda 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
Baltimore 001 130 000_5 7 1
Texas 000 020 000_2 4 0

E_Franco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Franco (4), Mullins (7), Galvis (2). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Ruiz (2), off Foltynewicz; Stewart (1), off Foltynewicz; Dahl (1), off López; Solak (3), off López. RBIs_Mullins (3), Ruiz (3), Santander (8), Stewart 2 (3), Dahl (4), Solak (8). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Severino, Mancini); Texas 2 (Tejeda, Trevino). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Texas 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Santander, Dahl.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 1-2 5 2 2 2 1 8 75 8.56
Fry, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.59
Tate, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.91
Plutko, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.93
Valdez, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.23
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 0-3 5 7 5 5 1 6 82 5.62
Allard 3 0 0 0 0 5 45 1.80
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.00

HBP_Tate (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:32. A_22,173 (40,300).

