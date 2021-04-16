Baltimore 5, Texas 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tejeda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|001
|130
|000
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Franco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Franco (4), Mullins (7), Galvis (2). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Ruiz (2), Stewart (1), Dahl (1), Solak (3). SF_Santander (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,1-2
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Fry H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tate H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Plutko H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez S,3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,0-3
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Allard
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Tate (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:32. A_22,173 (40,300).
