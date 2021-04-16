On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Baltimore 5, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:59 pm
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 32 2 4 2
Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 3 0 0 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Stewart lf 4 1 1 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 García lf 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Dahl dh 4 1 1 1
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Solak 2b 3 1 2 1
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0
Ruiz 2b 3 1 1 1 Tejeda 3b 3 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 2 2 0
Baltimore 001 130 000 5
Texas 000 020 000 2

E_Franco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Franco (4), Mullins (7), Galvis (2). 3B_Galvis (1). HR_Ruiz (2), Stewart (1), Dahl (1), Solak (3). SF_Santander (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
López W,1-2 5 2 2 2 1 8
Fry H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Tate H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Plutko H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Valdez S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Foltynewicz L,0-3 5 7 5 5 1 6
Allard 3 0 0 0 0 5
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Tate (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:32. A_22,173 (40,300).

