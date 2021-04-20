Trending:
Baltimore visits Miami, aims to build on Means’ strong showing

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (7-9, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-8, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Marlins: Nick Neidert (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -119, Orioles +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by John Means. Means threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Texas.

The Marlins are 3-6 in home games in 2020. Miami has hit 11 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with four while slugging .571.

The Orioles are 6-3 on the road. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .278, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .412.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Marlins with 11 RBIs and is batting .224.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 22 hits and has four RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Starling Marte: (oblique).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

