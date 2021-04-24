On Air: Federal News Network program
Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 1:00 pm
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.

Barty will play the second-seeded Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

