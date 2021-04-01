Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 1 .000 ½ 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Arizona 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

