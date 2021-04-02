On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Oakland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Texas 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 ½ ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Arizona 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA