All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|3-0
|W-3
|0-0
|3-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-3
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-2
|0-0
|1-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|0-0
|4-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|3-1
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Oakland
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|2½
|0-4
|L-4
|0-4
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|3-0
|W-3
|3-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|½
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|½
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-0
|0-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|3-1
|0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|0-0
|1-3
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Texas 7, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
Houston 9, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 15, Detroit 6
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments