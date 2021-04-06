On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 0-0 3-1
Toronto 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 0-0 3-1
New York 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 W-1 2-2 0-0
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 L-2 0-0 2-2
Boston 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 W-1 1-3 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Detroit 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
Chicago 2 3 .400 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 L-1 0-0 4-1
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 4-1 0-0
Seattle 2 2 .500 1 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Texas 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2
Oakland 0 5 .000 4 0-5 L-5 0-5 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 4-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 2 ½ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Miami 1 3 .250 3 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0
Atlanta 0 3 .000 2 0-3 L-3 0-0 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-2 0-1
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
San Diego 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 L-2 3-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 1-3 W-1 0-0 1-3
Colorado 1 3 .250 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own