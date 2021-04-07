On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-2 0-0 3-2
New York 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-2 3-2 0-0
Toronto 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Boston 3 3 .500 ½ ½ 3-3 W-3 3-3 0-0
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Chicago 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-2 0-0 3-3
Detroit 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Cleveland 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 0-0 5-1
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 L-1 4-2 0-0
Seattle 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Texas 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2
Oakland 0 6 .000 5 0-6 L-6 0-6 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 L-1 4-1 0-0
New York 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Washington 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 W-1 0-0 1-4
Miami 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-2 1-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 5-1 0-0
Chicago 3 2 .600 _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
St. Louis 3 2 .600 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-2 1-1
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4 1-5 L-5 0-0 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 0-0 5-1
San Diego 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 W-1 4-2 0-0
Arizona 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-2 0-0 2-3
San Francisco 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Colorado 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:45 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

