Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Boston 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-3 3-3 0-0
New York 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Toronto 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-2 0-0 3-3
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Detroit 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Chicago 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 0-0 3-4
Cleveland 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 0-0 5-1
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 L-1 4-2 0-0
Seattle 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-1 3-3 0-0
Texas 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-2 2-1 1-2
Oakland 1 6 .143 3 1-6 W-1 1-6 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 5-1 0-0
New York 2 2 .500 2 ½ 2-2 W-1 1-0 1-2
Washington 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 2-4 W-2 0-0 2-4
Miami 1 6 .143 3 1-6 L-4 1-5 0-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 5-1 0-0
St. Louis 4 2 .667 1 _ 4-2 W-3 0-0 4-2
Chicago 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 ½ 3-3 W-2 1-2 2-1
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4 1-5 L-5 0-0 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 L-1 0-0 5-2
San Diego 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 4-3 0-0
San Francisco 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
Arizona 2 4 .333 2-4 L-1 0-0 2-4
Colorado 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

