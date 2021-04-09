On Air: Agency in Focus
Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Boston 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 W-4 3-3 1-0
New York 3 3 .500 ½ ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Toronto 3 4 .429 1 1 3-4 L-3 0-1 3-3
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-2 1-0 4-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 ½ 4-4 W-1 1-0 3-4
Detroit 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Kansas City 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 L-2 2-1 1-2
Cleveland 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-2 1-0 5-1
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1 _ 5-2 W-1 4-2 1-0
Texas 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-2 2-1 1-2
Seattle 3 4 .429 3 1 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1
Oakland 1 7 .125 1-7 L-1 1-6 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-1 5-1 0-0
New York 2 2 .500 2 ½ 2-2 W-1 1-0 1-2
Washington 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 2-4 W-2 0-0 2-4
Miami 1 6 .143 3 1-6 L-4 1-5 0-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-5 5-1 0-0
St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½ _ 5-2 W-4 1-0 4-2
Chicago 4 3 .571 _ 4-3 W-1 3-3 1-0
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-1 1-2 2-2
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 3 1-6 L-6 0-1 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 L-1 0-0 5-2
San Diego 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 4-3 0-0
San Francisco 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
Colorado 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-2 3-4 0-0
Arizona 2 5 .286 3 2 2-5 L-2 0-0 2-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-1) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

