On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-5 3-3 2-0
Baltimore 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 L-2 0-2 4-2
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 W-2 2-0 2-4
Toronto 4 5 .444 1 4-5 W-1 1-2 3-3
New York 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-3 3-3 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-1 1-1 4-2
Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½ _ 4-3 W-3 3-1 1-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 1 ½ 4-4 W-1 1-0 3-4
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-2 2-1 1-2
Detroit 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-3 3-3 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-2 1-2 5-1
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 4-2 2-1
Seattle 4 4 .500 ½ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
Texas 3 5 .375 3-5 L-2 2-3 1-2
Oakland 3 7 .300 3-7 W-2 1-6 2-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-2 5-1 0-2
Atlanta 4 4 .500 1 1 4-4 W-4 2-0 2-4
New York 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 1-1 1-2
Washington 1 4 .200 1-4 L-4 1-2 0-2
Miami 2 6 .250 3 3 2-6 W-1 1-5 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 5-1 1-1
St. Louis 5 3 .625 1 _ 5-3 L-1 1-1 4-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 2 1 4-4 L-1 3-3 1-1
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2 1 4-4 W-1 1-2 3-2
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4 3 2-6 W-1 1-1 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-2 2-0 5-2
San Diego 6 3 .667 1 _ 6-3 W-2 4-3 2-0
San Francisco 5 3 .625 _ 5-3 W-3 2-0 3-3
Arizona 3 6 .333 4 3-6 W-1 1-1 2-5
Colorado 3 6 .333 4 3-6 L-2 3-4 0-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game