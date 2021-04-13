All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|3-3
|4-0
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|3-3
|2-2
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|3-1
|2-4
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-4
|0-4
|4-2
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|1-3
|3-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|4-1
|1-3
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-1
|3-4
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|1-3
|4-2
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|1
|4-4
|L-1
|2-2
|2-2
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-3
|1-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|1-3
|5-1
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|3-3
|3-1
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|2½
|4-6
|W-3
|1-6
|3-1
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|2-4
|1-3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-1
|5-1
|1-2
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|1½
|2-3
|L-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|2-2
|2-4
|Miami
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|2½
|3-6
|W-1
|1-5
|2-1
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|2½
|2-5
|W-1
|1-2
|1-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-1
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|2-2
|4-2
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|1-3
|4-2
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|1-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|2-2
|1-5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|3-0
|5-2
|San Diego
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|4-3
|4-0
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-1
|3-3
|Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-2
|2-5
|Colorado
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|3-4
|0-3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Washington 5, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
