Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 9 4 .692 _ _ 9-1 L-1 3-3 6-1
Toronto 6 7 .462 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 3-4
New York 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 2-4
Baltimore 5 8 .385 4 2-8 L-2 1-6 4-2
Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4 3-7 L-3 3-4 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-3 5-2 2-2
Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-4
Chicago 6 7 .462 2 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-4
Detroit 6 7 .462 2 4-6 L-1 3-3 3-4
Minnesota 6 7 .462 2 4-6 W-1 2-5 4-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 8 5 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 5-2
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 3-3
Houston 6 6 .500 1 4-6 L-5 1-5 5-1
Oakland 6 7 .462 2 6-4 W-5 2-6 4-1
Texas 6 7 .462 2 5-5 W-3 2-4 4-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-3 4-1 1-2
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 2 4-6 L-3 5-1 1-5
Atlanta 6 8 .429 2 3 6-4 W-2 3-4 3-4
Miami 5 7 .417 2 3 4-5 L-1 1-5 4-2
Washington 3 7 .300 3 4 3-7 L-1 1-3 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-2 5-1 2-4
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ 1 6-4 W-1 3-3 4-2
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 2 5-5 L-1 2-4 4-2
Chicago 5 8 .385 3-7 L-2 3-4 2-4
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 4-6 L-1 4-3 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 11 2 .846 _ _ 9-1 W-6 6-0 5-2
San Francisco 8 4 .667 _ 7-3 W-2 5-1 3-3
San Diego 9 5 .643 _ 6-4 W-1 4-3 5-2
Arizona 5 8 .385 6 5-5 W-1 2-3 3-5
Colorado 3 10 .231 8 2-8 L-6 3-4 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Toronto 5

Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Milone 0-0) at Kansas City (Santana 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

