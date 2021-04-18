On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 10 5 .667 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-4 6-1
Baltimore 7 8 .467 3 1 4-6 W-2 1-6 6-2
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 4-4
Toronto 7 8 .467 3 1 4-6 L-1 3-3 4-5
New York 5 9 .357 3-7 L-4 3-5 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 8 5 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 6-3 2-2
Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 _ 6-4 W-1 4-1 4-6
Chicago 7 8 .467 2 1 5-5 W-1 3-3 4-5
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-3
Detroit 6 9 .400 3 2 3-7 L-3 3-3 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-3
Seattle 9 6 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-1 4-4 5-2
Oakland 8 7 .533 1 _ 8-2 W-7 4-6 4-1
Houston 7 7 .500 ½ 3-7 W-1 1-5 6-2
Texas 6 9 .400 3 2 4-6 L-2 2-6 4-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-1 2-3
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 ½ ½ 4-6 W-1 7-2 1-5
Miami 7 7 .500 1 1 6-3 W-2 3-5 4-2
Washington 5 7 .417 2 2 4-6 W-2 3-3 2-4
Atlanta 6 9 .400 5-5 L-1 3-4 3-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-2 2-4
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 4-4 4-2
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 5-4
Chicago 6 8 .429 2 3-7 W-1 4-4 2-4
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 3 5-5 L-1 4-3 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 2 .867 _ _ 9-1 W-8 6-0 7-2
San Francisco 8 6 .571 _ 6-4 L-2 5-1 3-5
San Diego 9 7 .563 _ 5-5 L-2 4-5 5-2
Arizona 5 10 .333 8 3-7 L-2 2-3 3-7
Colorado 4 11 .267 9 3-7 W-1 4-5 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 7, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Texas 1

Houston 1, Seattle 0

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

